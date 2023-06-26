News you can trust since 1837
Pictures from this weekend’s spectacular Morecambe kite festival

The 20th Catch the Wind kite festival took over Morecambe’s beaches this weekend with hundreds of spectacular and colourful kites on show.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST

Hundreds of people attended the festival and as well as the kites, there was also live music, professional kite flyers, street performers and creative workshops to keep everyone entertained.

The special anniversary kite festival also celebrated More Music in Morecambe’s 30th birthday.

Kites at the Catch the Wind Kite Festival in Morecambe. Picture by Michelle Adamson.

1. Catch the Wind Kite Festival

Kites at the Catch the Wind Kite Festival in Morecambe. Picture by Michelle Adamson. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson


Family fun at the Catch the Wind Kite Festival with street performers and entertainment along Morecambe Promenade. Picture by Michelle Adamson.

2. Catch the Wind Kite Festival

Family fun at the Catch the Wind Kite Festival with street performers and entertainment along Morecambe Promenade. Picture by Michelle Adamson. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson


One of the colourful kites at the Catch the Wind Kite Festival in Morecambe. Picture by Michelle Adamson.

3. Catch the Wind Kite Festival

One of the colourful kites at the Catch the Wind Kite Festival in Morecambe. Picture by Michelle Adamson. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson


There were street performers at the Catch the Wind Kite Festival in Morecambe. Picture by Michelle Adamson.

4. Catch the Wind Kite Festival

There were street performers at the Catch the Wind Kite Festival in Morecambe. Picture by Michelle Adamson. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson


