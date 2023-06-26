Pictures from this weekend’s spectacular Morecambe kite festival
The 20th Catch the Wind kite festival took over Morecambe’s beaches this weekend with hundreds of spectacular and colourful kites on show.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST
Hundreds of people attended the festival and as well as the kites, there was also live music, professional kite flyers, street performers and creative workshops to keep everyone entertained.
The special anniversary kite festival also celebrated More Music in Morecambe’s 30th birthday.
