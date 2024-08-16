Pictures from the past show teenagers celebrating their GCSE results at schools in Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and Carnforth

By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Aug 2024, 15:10 BST
Teenagers across Lancaster and Morecambe are nervously awaiting the results of their GCSE exams next week.

On Thursday (August 22), the 16-year-olds will find out how they’ve got on but for now, let’s take a look back at some of the pictures from our archives of students on GCSE results day through the years.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Morecambe Community High School results day.

Morecambe Community High School results day. Photo: Nigel Slater

James Garner, Kyle Hughes, Astral Towers and Jenna Clarke in 2011 at Heysham High School.

James Garner, Kyle Hughes, Astral Towers and Jenna Clarke in 2011 at Heysham High School. Photo: Nigel Slater

Adam Dalton, Luke O'Brien, Ellis Nutt, Callum Gough and Sean Willacy at Morecambe High School in 2011.

Adam Dalton, Luke O'Brien, Ellis Nutt, Callum Gough and Sean Willacy at Morecambe High School in 2011. Photo: Nigel Slater

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School pupils celebrate their results.

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School pupils celebrate their results. Photo: Garth Hamer

