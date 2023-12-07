Pictures from scene of accident in Lancaster city centre where police have closed the road

Police have closed a road in Lancaster city centre due to an accident.

The road is closed on King Street, Lancaster outside the Tesco Express and police say the road is expected to be closed for some time.

An eyewitness said it appeared three cars were involved in the crash.

Lancaster Area Police said: “Please can we ask you to find alternative routes and thank for your patience.”

More to follow.

1 . King Street accident Emergency services at the scene of an accident on King Street in Lancaster this morning. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . King Street accident Police and ambulance on King Street in Lancaster where there has been an accident this morning. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . King Street accident Police have taped off the scene of the accident on King Street in Lancaster. Photo: submit Photo Sales