Pictures as popular Lancaster 'campus in the city' attracts hundreds of visitors

The visitors took part in interactive activities, games and workshops to learn more about the university’s research projects.

The event was so popular that feedback showed 100% of respondents said they would come again.

The family-friendly event, held over three days, took Lancaster University’s research to venues in Morecambe and Lancaster with more than 30 activities drawing in the crowds.

Activities included virtual reality experiences to extracting DNA from strawberries, using an ultrasound to see how your tongue works and identifying teddy bear ailments with the medical school.

You can follow 'citc' on socials to be the first to find out about future events

The annual Lancaster University Exchange, taking place later this month, will offer another opportunity for people to connect and engage with Lancaster University.

Individuals, community groups, businesses and a wide range of stakeholders are invited to learn more about the achievements and milestones of the university over the past year.

The event also provides an opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas with the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andy Schofield, and the university’s senior team, on topics affecting our local, regional and national communities.

Taking place on Monday May 20, from 5.30pm to 8pm, the event will be held at The Storey in Lancaster – reserve your place at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/57579?

It is open to all and, as well as an update on university activities and a question and answer session, you can continue discussions over light refreshments and explore marketplace stands highlighting collaborative projects and research highlights from across Lancaster University.

Tickets are free but please register to attend.

