Lune Brew Co which owns The Beer Hall Galgate, has yet to confirm the location for ‘The Lune beer Fest’ which will be held in May 2025, but the event promises to be a highlight for beer enthusiasts and the local community alike.

Attendees can look forward to an international bar showcasing the best beers from around the world, a vast selection of craft and cask beers, and a dedicated Lune Brew Co collaboration bar.

In addition to the outstanding beer offerings, there will be fun activities for kids, delectable food options from local vendors, and a vibrant stage featuring some of the best bands the local area has to offer.

Elliot Horner, director at Lune Brew Co. said: “We are thrilled to bring this exciting beer festival to Lancaster, it will be a celebration of great beer, delicious food, live music, and community spirit.

"We can't wait for everyone to join us for a fantastic weekend of festivities.”

Stay tuned for more details, the date and the official location announcement.

