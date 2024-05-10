Pictures as new pub in Galgate gets thumbs up from customers

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th May 2024, 12:33 BST
A new pub in Galgate has gone from strength to strength since it opened eight months ago and owners Lune Brew Co have now announced they will be hosting a craft beer festival in Lancaster next May.

Lune Brew Co which owns The Beer Hall Galgate, has yet to confirm the location for ‘The Lune beer Fest’ which will be held in May 2025, but the event promises to be a highlight for beer enthusiasts and the local community alike.

Attendees can look forward to an international bar showcasing the best beers from around the world, a vast selection of craft and cask beers, and a dedicated Lune Brew Co collaboration bar.

In addition to the outstanding beer offerings, there will be fun activities for kids, delectable food options from local vendors, and a vibrant stage featuring some of the best bands the local area has to offer.

Elliot Horner, director at Lune Brew Co. said: “We are thrilled to bring this exciting beer festival to Lancaster, it will be a celebration of great beer, delicious food, live music, and community spirit.

"We can't wait for everyone to join us for a fantastic weekend of festivities.”

Stay tuned for more details, the date and the official location announcement.

Pubgoers at The Beer Hall Galgate are having a lovely time.

Pubgoers at The Beer Hall Galgate are having a lovely time. Photo: submit

Having a laugh with the barman at The Beer Hall Galgate.

Having a laugh with the barman at The Beer Hall Galgate. Photo: Copyright 2024. All rights reserved.

Pubgoers give The Beer Hall Galgate the thumbs up.

Pubgoers give The Beer Hall Galgate the thumbs up. Photo: Copyright 2024. All rights reserved.

Pubgoers at The Beer Hall Galgate having a drink and a laugh.

Pubgoers at The Beer Hall Galgate having a drink and a laugh. Photo: Copyright 2024. All rights reserved.

