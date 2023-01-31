Pictured: Two men wanted by police after suspected shooting in Lancaster

Jason Singleton (pictured, left), 31 and Sean Corless (pictured right), 38, are wanted by officers after gunshots were fired close to properties in Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close around 10.30pm on Wednesday (January 25).Damage to a car, consistent with a firearm being shot, was found in Ennerdale Close. A BMW car was driven from the scene following the incident and found a short time later off Meldon Road, Heysham.

It is believed the vehicle had been stolen from a property in the Bay Horse area earlier the same evening, with Singleton and Corless also wanted in connection with this offence.Singleton, of Haylot Square, Lancaster, is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.Corless, of Langdale Place, Lancaster, is described as white, of stocky build, with a shaved head and blue eyes.Both men have links to the Lancaster and Morecambe areas.

The men should not be approached and anyone with information is urged to call police immediately.If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1470 of January 25. In an emergency call 999.