Picture gallery: Events and people at Morecambe and Lancaster churches over the decades

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:36 GMT
The Lancaster Guardian archives have today given up a gallery of pictures from decades past of local churches, their clergy, congregations and events.

Morecambe and Lancaster church events, people and groups from the 1940s to the late 2000s.

Church events and people

Heysham High School students, Gary Hodgson and Claire Robinson, who where joint winners of the George Thomlinson Shield for the highest academic achievement, who recieved their award at the schools prize presentation evening held at the Trinity Methodist Church, Morecambe, with guests the deputy mayor and mayoress of Lancaster, Coun Patrick and Sheila Kavanagh, Zofia Riddell, head teacher Malcolm Thomas, vice chairman of the school governors HV Barnard, Lancaster town clerk John Burrows and John Toubkin. (1996). Photo: CLIVE DAINTY

Church events and people

The Queen in Lancaster. The Queen arrives at the Priory Church Lancaster accompanied by Jack Cunningham. (2009) Photo: NIGEL SLATER

Church events and people

Phil Huddart and Paul Slater proudly showing off their medals along with Neil Smith (not pictured) took part recently in the Great North Run which raised over £600 for Torrisholme Methodist Church. The money will go to the Methodist Homes for the Elderly charity. (2001). Photo: Richard Lee

Church events and people

107-year-old Edith Lewis next to the font where she was Christened and in the same church in which she was married, pictured amongst the flowers at theVillage Life Flower Festival at St. Cuthbert's Church, Over Kellet. (2011) Photo: Garth Hamer

