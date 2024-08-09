Morecambe and Lancaster church events, people and groups from the 1940s to the late 2000s.
1. Church events and people
Heysham High School students, Gary Hodgson and Claire Robinson, who where joint winners of the George Thomlinson Shield for the highest academic achievement, who recieved their award at the schools prize presentation evening held at the Trinity Methodist Church, Morecambe, with guests the deputy mayor and mayoress of Lancaster, Coun Patrick and Sheila Kavanagh, Zofia Riddell, head teacher Malcolm Thomas, vice chairman of the school governors HV Barnard, Lancaster town clerk John Burrows and John Toubkin. (1996). Photo: CLIVE DAINTY
2. Church events and people
The Queen in Lancaster. The Queen arrives at the Priory Church Lancaster accompanied by Jack Cunningham. (2009) Photo: NIGEL SLATER
3. Church events and people
Phil Huddart and Paul Slater proudly showing off their medals along with Neil Smith (not pictured) took part recently in the Great North Run which raised over £600 for Torrisholme Methodist Church. The money will go to the Methodist Homes for the Elderly charity. (2001). Photo: Richard Lee
4. Church events and people
107-year-old Edith Lewis next to the font where she was Christened and in the same church in which she was married, pictured amongst the flowers at theVillage Life Flower Festival at St. Cuthbert's Church, Over Kellet. (2011) Photo: Garth Hamer