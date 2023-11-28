Dave Spikey brings his comedy show to Lancaster.

This show is all about Dave’s life in… well… a northern town so no surprise there.

From his humble working-class childhood in the small terraced houses round the mills in Bolton through passing his 11 plus and going to grammar school with an ambition to be a doctor which was thwarted just after his “O” levels.

Then at 16 getting a job in the Pathology department at Bolton General Hospital and working there for 32 years ultimately as Chief Biomedical Scientist in Haematology before throwing caution to the wind and leaving to pursue a career in comedy, as you do!

He will tell how he turned his microscope off for the last time on October 13, 2000 and two weeks later found himself on a car park only half a mile down the road singing “Walking on Sunshine” in the pouring rain on a makeshift stage dressed as a giant berry while a ten foot penis and balls slowly but surely inflated behind him.

He wondered at that moment if he’d made the right decision. As it turns out, he had.

A highly successful comedian, Dave is best known for starring in Phoenix Nights and being the presenter of Bulls Eye and Chain Letters.