Petrol prices: the cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

These are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Friday July 26 using data from petrolprices.com
1. Essar Petrol Station, Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands
Petrol costs 141.9p at Essar.Photo: Google
2. Texaco, Tibicar Filling Station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham
Petrol costs 142.9p at Tibicar Filling Station.Photo: Google
3. Gulf, Station Garage, Lancaster Road, Caton
Petrol costs 143.9p at Station Garage.Photo: Google
4. Asda Petrol Station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster
Petrol costs 144.7p at Asda Lancaster.Photo: Google