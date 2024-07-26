Petrol prices: the cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jul 2024, 12:27 BST
With petrol prices rising slightly, we’ve pulled together a list of the filling stations offering unleaded petrol at the lowest prices.

These are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Friday July 26 using data from petrolprices.com

Petrol costs 141.9p at Essar.

1. Essar Petrol Station, Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands

Petrol costs 141.9p at Essar.Photo: Google

Petrol costs 142.9p at Tibicar Filling Station.

2. Texaco, Tibicar Filling Station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham

Petrol costs 142.9p at Tibicar Filling Station.Photo: Google

Petrol costs 143.9p at Station Garage.

3. Gulf, Station Garage, Lancaster Road, Caton

Petrol costs 143.9p at Station Garage.Photo: Google

Petrol costs 144.7p at Asda Lancaster.

4. Asda Petrol Station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster

Petrol costs 144.7p at Asda Lancaster.Photo: Google

