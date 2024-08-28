Petrol prices: the 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

These are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Wednesday August 28 using data from petrolprices.com
1. Morrisons Petrol Station, Central Drive, Morecambe
Petrol costs 139.7p at Morrisons. Photo: Google
2. Texaco, Tibicar Filling Station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham
Petrol costs 139.9p at Tibicar Filling Station. Photo: Google
3. Gulf, Station Garage, Lancaster Road, Caton
Petrol costs 139.9p at Station Garage. Photo: Google
4. Sainsbury's Petrol Station, Lancaster Road, Morecambe
Petrol costs 140.9p at Sainsbury's. Photo: Google