Petrol prices: the 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:05 BST
With petrol prices falling slightly, we’ve pulled together a list of the filling stations offering unleaded petrol at the lowest prices.

These are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Wednesday August 28 using data from petrolprices.com

Petrol costs 139.7p at Morrisons.

1. Morrisons Petrol Station, Central Drive, Morecambe

Petrol costs 139.7p at Morrisons. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 139.9p at Tibicar Filling Station.

2. Texaco, Tibicar Filling Station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham

Petrol costs 139.9p at Tibicar Filling Station. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 139.9p at Station Garage.

3. Gulf, Station Garage, Lancaster Road, Caton

Petrol costs 139.9p at Station Garage. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 140.9p at Sainsbury's.

4. Sainsbury's Petrol Station, Lancaster Road, Morecambe

Petrol costs 140.9p at Sainsbury's. Photo: Google

