Petrol prices: the 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 25th Jun 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 16:21 BST
With petrol prices falling slightly, we’ve pulled together a list of the filling stations offering unleaded petrol at the lowest prices.

These are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Tuesday June 25 using data from petrolprices.com

Petrol costs 142.9p at Tibicar Filling Station.

1. Texaco, Tibicar Filling Station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham

Petrol costs 142.9p at Tibicar Filling Station.Photo: Google

Petrol costs 143.7p at Asda Lancaster.

2. Asda Petrol Station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster

Petrol costs 143.7p at Asda Lancaster.Photo: Google

Petrol costs 143.7p at Morrisons.

3. Morrisons Petrol Station, Central Drive, Morecambe

Petrol costs 143.7p at Morrisons.Photo: Google

Petrol costs 143.9p at Sainsbury's.

4. Sainsbury's Petrol Station, Lancaster Road, Morecambe

Petrol costs 143.9p at Sainsbury's.Photo: Google

