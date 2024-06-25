Petrol prices: the 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

These are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Tuesday June 25 using data from petrolprices.com
1. Texaco, Tibicar Filling Station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham
Petrol costs 142.9p at Tibicar Filling Station.
2. Asda Petrol Station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster
Petrol costs 143.7p at Asda Lancaster.
3. Morrisons Petrol Station, Central Drive, Morecambe
Petrol costs 143.7p at Morrisons.
4. Sainsbury's Petrol Station, Lancaster Road, Morecambe
Petrol costs 143.9p at Sainsbury's.