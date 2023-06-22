News you can trust since 1837
Pet rat ‘on big adventure’ in Morecambe is handed in to local vets

A female pet rat was found wandering around Morecambe and has been handed in to a local vets.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read

Bay Vets Ltd said on Facebook: “Does anybody recognise this lovely girl? She has been with us since Friday and was found in Morecambe.

"She’s in good health but fancied going on a big adventure.

"For any further details please call the surgery.”

Does anybody recognise this lovely girl? She was handed in Bay Vets Ltd. Picture by Bay Vets Ltd.
Bay Vets Ltd said no-one had come forward for the little lady but someone has offered her a home.

The brown and white rat has pink eyes.

