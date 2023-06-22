Pet rat ‘on big adventure’ in Morecambe is handed in to local vets
A female pet rat was found wandering around Morecambe and has been handed in to a local vets.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Bay Vets Ltd said on Facebook: “Does anybody recognise this lovely girl? She has been with us since Friday and was found in Morecambe.
"She’s in good health but fancied going on a big adventure.
"For any further details please call the surgery.”
Bay Vets Ltd said no-one had come forward for the little lady but someone has offered her a home.
The brown and white rat has pink eyes.