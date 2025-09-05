Person treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Morecambe house

By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:57 BST
A person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a house in Morecambe.
Firefighters raced to the scene of a blaze at a house in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Lancaster attended an incident on Prospect Grove, Morecambe at 4.26pm on September 4.

The fire involved a toaster in the kitchen of a domestic property.

Firefighters used a positive pressure ventilation fan, thermal image camera and a gas monitor to extinguish the fire.

One casualty received oxygen therapy due to smoke inhalation.

Crews were in attendance at the scene for one hour and forty minutes.

