Person treated for effects of smoke after house fire in Heysham
Firefighters raced to the scene of a house fire in Heysham.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster attended a property fire on Fairfield Road, Heysham at 9.19pm on March 24.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
One casualty was suffering from smoke inhalation and was handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.
Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and forty five minutes.