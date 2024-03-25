Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster attended a property fire on Fairfield Road, Heysham at 9.19pm on March 24.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

One casualty was suffering from smoke inhalation and was handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.