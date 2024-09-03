Person trapped underneath cab of lorry on M6 near Lancaster freed by firefighters
A person trapped underneath the cab of an articulated lorry had to be freed by firefighters.
Two fire engines from Garstang and Fulwood and the Urban Search and Rescue attended the M6 motorway, Lancaster at 4.32pm on September 2.
One casualty was trapped underneath the cab of an articulated lorry.
Fire crews used air bags and rams to release the casualty, who was then passed on to the care of ambulance crews.
Fire crews remained on scene for two hours and ten minutes.