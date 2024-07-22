Person rescued by Morecambe RNLI hovercraft after being cut off by the tide at Silverdale

By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:01 BST
Morecambe RNLI hovercraft launched to reports of a person cut off by the tide near to Jenny Browns Point, Silverdale.

They were called out at 9.05am on Saturday, July 20.

The inshore rescue hovercraft arrived on scene and assisted the casualty to the safety of the shore.

This was a multi agency rescue and thanks go to all parties involved.

Morecambe RNLI hovercraft was called out to reports of a person cut off by the tide at Silverdale.

To avoid getting cut off by the tide:

* Before you head out, make sure it's safe. Check the tide tables.

* While you're out, be aware of your surroundings and the tide's direction.

For tide times please visit https://www.tidetimes.org.uk/morecambe-tide-times

