Person rescued by Morecambe RNLI hovercraft after being cut off by the tide at Silverdale
Morecambe RNLI hovercraft launched to reports of a person cut off by the tide near to Jenny Browns Point, Silverdale.
They were called out at 9.05am on Saturday, July 20.
The inshore rescue hovercraft arrived on scene and assisted the casualty to the safety of the shore.
This was a multi agency rescue and thanks go to all parties involved.
To avoid getting cut off by the tide:
* Before you head out, make sure it's safe. Check the tide tables.
* While you're out, be aware of your surroundings and the tide's direction.
For tide times please visit https://www.tidetimes.org.uk/morecambe-tide-times