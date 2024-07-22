Person rescued by Morecambe RNLI hovercraft after being cut off by the tide at Silverdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe RNLI hovercraft launched to reports of a person cut off by the tide near to Jenny Browns Point, Silverdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were called out at 9.05am on Saturday, July 20.

The inshore rescue hovercraft arrived on scene and assisted the casualty to the safety of the shore.

This was a multi agency rescue and thanks go to all parties involved.

Morecambe RNLI hovercraft was called out to reports of a person cut off by the tide at Silverdale.

To avoid getting cut off by the tide:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Before you head out, make sure it's safe. Check the tide tables.

* While you're out, be aware of your surroundings and the tide's direction.

For tide times please visit https://www.tidetimes.org.uk/morecambe-tide-times