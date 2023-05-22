Person rescued by firefighters after falling through roof at Galgate property

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Hornby attended the incident on Main Road in Galgate at 2.04pm on May 20.

Firefighters used a long board, a saw and a triple extension ladder to rescue a casualty who had fallen through a roof.

The casualty was left in the care of North West Ambulance Service.

Firefighters were called to a property in Galgate to reports a person had fallen through a roof. Picture Richard Ponter 132217f