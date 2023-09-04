News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Person cut out of car after crash in village near Lancaster

Firefighters had to cut a person out of a vehicle after a crash in Bolton-le-Sands.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters had to cut a person out a vehicle after a crash in Bolton-le-Sands. Picture from Google Street View.Firefighters had to cut a person out a vehicle after a crash in Bolton-le-Sands. Picture from Google Street View.
Firefighters had to cut a person out a vehicle after a crash in Bolton-le-Sands. Picture from Google Street View.

Three fire engines from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth attended the crash involving one vehicle on Slyne Road, Bolton-le-Sands at 1.46am on September 3.

Firefighters rescued one casualty from the vehicle using two holmatro rams.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.

Related topics:Lancaster FirefightersMorecambeCarnforth