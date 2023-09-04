Person cut out of car after crash in village near Lancaster
Firefighters had to cut a person out of a vehicle after a crash in Bolton-le-Sands.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Three fire engines from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth attended the crash involving one vehicle on Slyne Road, Bolton-le-Sands at 1.46am on September 3.
Firefighters rescued one casualty from the vehicle using two holmatro rams.
Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.