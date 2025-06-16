Person cut from car after road traffic collision in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Jun 2025, 10:42 BST
A person had to be cut from a car after a road traffic collision in Morecambe.

Police said they were called to reports of a collision between two cars on Mellishaw Lane in Morecambe at 10.47pm on June 13.

A fire engine from Morecambe attended the road traffic collision and one person was cut from the vehicle by fire service personnel.

A man in his 60s was believed to be taken to hospital with possible broken ribs.

Firefighters were on scene for one and a half hours.

