Person cut from car after road traffic collision in Morecambe
A person had to be cut from a car after a road traffic collision in Morecambe.
Police said they were called to reports of a collision between two cars on Mellishaw Lane in Morecambe at 10.47pm on June 13.
A fire engine from Morecambe attended the road traffic collision and one person was cut from the vehicle by fire service personnel.
A man in his 60s was believed to be taken to hospital with possible broken ribs.
Firefighters were on scene for one and a half hours.