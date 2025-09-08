Permission sought for new gypsy and traveller pitches in Morecambe

Plans have been unveiled to site eight gypsy and traveller pitches on land to the rear of a Morecambe road.

The planning application is for the change of use of land for the siting of eight gypsy and traveller pitches at land to the rear of 105 White Lund Road.

The site is 1700 square metres.

Agents Graham Anthony Associates in Garstang said in the design and access statement that the site that forms the subject of the application is located to the rear of numbers 101 and 105, White Lund Road.

The proposed site plan on land at 105 White Lund Road, Morecambe. Drawing by Graham Anthony Associates.

It said in planning documents: “Part of the site formerly contained stables, but these were demolished under a previous planning application which also approved the ‘erection of three dwellings’.

“The remainder of the site is grassland.

“The scheme has been carefully designed to include a circular internal road layout, with all eight pitches arranged in a radial pattern around a central landscaped turning circle.

“This layout promotes efficient vehicle movement and a strong sense of community.

“Each caravan pitch is evenly spaced to ensure privacy while maintaining a cohesive site arrangement.

“In summary, this proposal represents a small-scale, well-planned accommodation solution for the gypsy and traveller community, responding to local housing needs and national planning policy while ensuring high design standards and environmental sensitivity.”

The design and access statement also said The Gypsy and Traveller and Travelling Showperson Accommodation Assessment (2017) (GTAA) for the Lancaster District identified a shortfall in provision of Gypsy and Traveller accommodation.

It said: “The proposal provides eight new gypsy and traveller pitches, contributing directly to the overall supply of authorised sites within the district, and addressing the known shortfall in provision.

“Collectively, the site is in a semi-urban location on White Lund Road, within close proximity to essential amenities such as schools, shops, and health services.

“Further to this, the site is well-integrated within the existing residential area, minimising isolation and promoting community cohesion.

“The proposal adds to the diversity of housing types in the district by providing accommodation specifically for the gypsy and traveller community, which is underprovided in Lancaster.”

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the planning application.

View the planning application reference number 25/00960/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions