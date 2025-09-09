Permission sought for eco-friendly over 55s mobile homes on Lancaster farmland

Halton Senior Co-Housing Group along with Agile have applied for a change of use of land between Forge Lane and Mill Lane, Halton, for the siting of 14 mobile homes for permanent occupancy by people aged over 55, the erection of two communal buildings and associated parking, access, engineering operations and utilities installation.

A design and access statement prepared by Halton Senior Living said: “This is an innovative, community led project, brought forward by the Halton Senior Cohousing Group (HSCG) - a local co-housing group made up of people aged over 55.

“We are aiming to create homes that respect the planet – constructed with materials that don’t pollute and destroy surrounding ecosystems.

An artist's impression of how the mobile homes would look.

"The site will be managed in the same way as a mobile home site. All homes will be designed and delivered under the terms of the Caravan Act.

“There are shared common spaces including the common houses and the gardens and paths.

“A communal pedestrian street runs down the centre of the scheme with rills and rain gardens creating a calm and peaceful shared space.

"The fourteen homes (8 x 1-bed, 6 x 2-bed) are specifically designed for people aged over 55, and there will be a common house providing shared facilities.

"The decision to place the common house at the North of the site, where the entrance is, means all residents will walk through here on entering and leaving the site.

“The scheme enables downsizing within the community — freeing up under-occupied housing locally, and creating better use of housing stock overall.

"The site is within walking distance of Halton’s local amenities, and well connected via regular public transport to Lancaster and beyond.

"A car club, limited parking, and shared bike and mobility scooter provision are key features of a sustainable transport offer aligned with residents’ needs.”

The land was previously open farmland and forms part of the wider Halton Mills site.

The planning documents also said that there was concern that the site would look like a caravan park but the design has been carefully considered to look like houses rather than caravans.

Councillors have not yet made a decision on the planning application.

View the planning application reference number 25/00944/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions