Performing arts students from Lancaster and Kendal took to the stage in Glasgow

Forty-five students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Lancaster and Kendal graced the iconic Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow to deliver an outstanding live performance.

Lancaster students delivered a high energy eight minute piece, which included “Legally Blonde” themed songs and dances.

They also took part in a mass choir performance with other Stagecoach students from across the North West and Scotland.

“Performing in a musical theatre showcase in Glasgow is not just about the spotlight. It’s about sharing our passion, telling stories, and connecting with an audience that inspires us,” said a

student who performed in the showcase.

The showcase not only teaches students the training and diligence needed for a professional performing arts career, but also builds upon their creativity and courage which will benefit them

for the rest of their lives – both on and off the stage.

Stagecoach Performing Arts principal and owner, Ann-Marie White, said: “Our students were all excited to perform in Glasgow and are also thrilled to be travelling together on a coach. We

have really enjoyed all the extra rehearsals and there has been a real ‘buzz‘ around the schools in the run up to this event.

"It is such a wonderful opportunity for all our students to take a piece onto the next level and perform it in such a beautiful and professional theatre is a huge honour.”

In the 35 years since launching, Stagecoach Performing Arts has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential.

With a network of over 60,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching

Creative Courage for Life.

Many children have embraced their Stagecoach training and continued to study and work in performing arts, from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.

Lancaster Stagecoach has Early Stages Stagecoach classes available for children aged four to seven and Main and Further Stages classes take place for seven to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts in Kendal and Lancaster, please visit https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/lancaster or telephone 01539 730849.