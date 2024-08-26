People who hand in zombie knives and machetes at Lancaster police station may get compensation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People who hand in zombie knives or machetes to police ahead of them becoming illegal, may be eligible for compensation.

Police said that from Tuesday September 24, it will be illegal to own certain styles of zombie knives and machetes.

Ahead of this law coming into place, police are encouraging those who own these weapons to hand them in, safely wrapped, at designated police stations across Lancashire including Lancaster, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Blackburn, Burnley, Preston, Skelmersdale, Leyland or Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who choose to make the streets safer and hand in these items between August 26 and September 23 may also be eligible for compensation.

People who hand in zombie knives and machetes ahead of a ban may receive compensation.

On the Government website at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/compensation-scheme-for-zombie-knives-and-machetes it gives details of the compensation scheme for ‘zombie’ knives and machetes.

The website says: “The Criminal Justice Act 1988 (Offensive Weapons) (Amendment, Surrender and Compensation) Order 2024 adds ‘zombie-style’ knives and ‘zombie-style’ machetes to the list of prohibited offensive weapons to which section 141 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 apply.

"If you currently possess any of these items, you will not be permitted to keep them once the relevant provisions in the Order are commenced on September 24 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You should surrender the item(s) to the police. If you wish to claim compensation when you surrender the item, the Surrender and Compensation scheme allows you to claim compensation if you meet the eligibility criteria and make a claim in line with the arrangements set out in this guidance and the Criminal Justice Act 1988 (Offensive Weapons) (Amendment, Surrender and Compensation) Order 2024.

“The standard compensation amount for each surrendered weapon will be £10, though applicants will be able to claim that the value of their weapon exceeds this amount.

"For claims for individual items worth over £10, individuals will need to provide acceptable evidence of the value of the item (e.g., purchase receipt).

"No compensation will be payable in respect of a claim where the total is less than £30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This means that if you have one item to surrender you will not be eligible for compensation, but if you have three items at £10 each, you will be eligible to claim £30 of compensation for the three items.

"Claims for compensation must be made at the same time as surrendering the weapon.”