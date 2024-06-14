People from Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth recognised in King's Birthday Honours List

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The King’s Birthday Honours List has been announced and people from Lancaster and Morecambe district have been recognised.

The King’s Birthday 2024 Honours List recognises and celebrates recipients for distinguished and conspicuous service.

In Lancashire the Order of the British Empire (Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) are:

Peter Vincent Dyer. President, British Dental Association. For services to Dentistry, to Medicine and to the communities of Silverdale and Lancaster. (Carnforth, Lancashire)

Bay Vets Garden Party Open Day. Eileen Evans (second from left) has been awarded the BEM in the King's Birthday Honours List. From left: Gaye Quick, Eileen Evans, with Sue Ballantyne and Jackie Manning from Guide Dog Puppy Walkers.

Sharon Jane Kemp. Chief Executive, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Business and to the community in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. (Lancaster, Lancashire)

John Gerard Heffernan. Managing Director, Fern Innovation Ltd. For services to Business and to Technology. (Nelson, Lancashire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) are:

David Canning. Head, Digital Knowledge and Information Management, Cabinet Office. For services to Innovation in Knowledge and Information Management. (Lancaster, Lancashire)

Helen Rebecca Gould. Founder, LPM Dance Company. For charitable services to People with Parkinson's. (Lancaster, Lancashire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Randall-Paley. Director of Finance, University of Lancaster. For services to Higher Education. (Carnforth, Lancashire)

Susan Veronica Ashby. Chair and Trustee, Stepping Stone Projects. For services to Homeless and Vulnerable People in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. (Rossendale, Lancashire)

Saima Ashraf. Senior Finance Auditor, Merseyside Police. For services to Policing. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Ernest Benbow. For services to the NHS, to Mental Health in Sport and to Education in St. Helens, Merseyside. (Prescot, Lancashire)

Alistair Bradley. Executive Leader, Chorley Council. For Political and Public Service. (Chorley, Lancashire)

Bharati Dwarampudi. Advanced Customer Support Senior Leader, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Preston, Lancashire)

Joanne Kathryn Fitzgerald. Senior Programme Manager, NHS England. For services to the NHS. (Clitheroe, Lancashire)

Denise Harrison. Head, Health and Safety, First Bus. For services to the Bus Industry. (Rossendale, Lancashire)

Frederick Higham. Volunteer, Angling Environmental Groups. For services to Protecting and Improving the Ribble Catchment. (Clitheroe, Lancashire)

Nigel Lund. Lately North West Prevent Coordinator, Department for Education. For services to Education and to Policing. (Burnley, Lancashire)

Shiraz Master. Founder and Managing Director, Simply Doughnuts. For services to the Promotion of Food and Drink, to Business and to Philanthropy. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Eleanor Jane Watts. Area Manager, The Riverside Group. For services to Tackling Homelessness. (Leyland, Lancashire)

Wayne Anthony Wild. Chair, Darwen Town Deal, and Chair and Trustee, Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone. For services to Young People and to the community in Darwen, Lancashire. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Lynn Suzanne Williams. Councillor and Leader, Blackpool Council. For services to Local Government. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) are:

Eileen Mary Evans. For services to the Protection of Cats in Lancashire. (Morecambe, Lancashire)

Jean Bolton. Volunteer, Chorley's Angels. For services to the community in Lancashire. (Chorley, Lancashire)

Lee Duerden. Philanthropist. For charitable services to the community in Pendle, Lancashire. (Colne, Lancashire)

Dorothy May Ford. For services in the community in Cleveleys, Lancashire. (Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire)

Michael Paul Gauntlett. For services to Charity and to the community in Pendle, Lancashire. (Colne, Lancashire)

Jason William Oldfield. For services to the Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club, Preston, Lancashire. (Preston, Lancashire)