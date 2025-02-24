People asked to avoid popular Heysham beach following suspected oil spill
A multi-agency response is underway following the concerning incident at Half Moon Bay in Heysham.
Lancaster Police and Lancaster City Council say they are working with other authorities and an investigation has been launched.
Pictures shared on social media show the impact of the oil spill to the sandy beach.
No details have been released at this stage on the cause of oil spill or the damage caused.
In a statement on Facebook, Lancaster Area Police said: “"Please be aware that Lancaster City Council along with other agencies are currently dealing with what looks like an oil spill on the beach at Half Moon Bay in Heysham.
"Please see the attached guidance and avoid the area where possible."
The poster from Lancaster City Council read: "Public Notice. Caution. There has been a pollution incident affecting the beaches and water in this area. Responsible authorities are aware and are investigating this incident.
"Our advice is to avoid the beach area until further notice as residual contamination may still be present. Please avoid all contact with visible oil/tar on the beach and in the water.
"Please report any new contamination found to Lancaster City Council on 01524 582000."