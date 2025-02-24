People have been asked to avoid a popular Heysham beach due to a suspected oil spill. Photo: Lancaster City Council.

People have been urged to avoid a popular Heysham beach following a suspected oil spill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A multi-agency response is underway following the concerning incident at Half Moon Bay in Heysham.

Lancaster Police and Lancaster City Council say they are working with other authorities and an investigation has been launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures shared on social media show the impact of the oil spill to the sandy beach.

People have been asked to avoid a popular Heysham beach due to a suspected oil spill. Photo: Lancaster City Council.

No details have been released at this stage on the cause of oil spill or the damage caused.

In a statement on Facebook, Lancaster Area Police said: “"Please be aware that Lancaster City Council along with other agencies are currently dealing with what looks like an oil spill on the beach at Half Moon Bay in Heysham.

"Please see the attached guidance and avoid the area where possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poster from Lancaster City Council read: "Public Notice. Caution. There has been a pollution incident affecting the beaches and water in this area. Responsible authorities are aware and are investigating this incident.

People have been asked to avoid a popular Heysham beach due to a suspected oil spill. Photo: Lancaster City Council.

"Our advice is to avoid the beach area until further notice as residual contamination may still be present. Please avoid all contact with visible oil/tar on the beach and in the water.

"Please report any new contamination found to Lancaster City Council on 01524 582000."