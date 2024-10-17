Pensioner rescued from Morecambe Bay after falling and damaging ankle
Bay Search and Rescue were called out by the coastguard at 1.09pm on Sunday, October 13 to help recover the lady from the shore at White Creek, Arnside.
BSAR crew members from Arnside and Flookburgh attended to the patient and alongside two crew from @southlakes coastguard and Dr Andy Barrington from Cumbria’s Beep Doctors.
The casualty was transported back to the @bob in cafe in the Sherp and was placed in the warmth of the offices on a stretcher complete with a vacuum splinted lower leg.
Thanks to Rachel The Bob-In Cafe for opening up and getting the heating on for us, whilst waiting for North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust who arrived pretty swiftly in the end.
A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Great result and great team work from all.