Pensioner dies in hospital after being found ‘unresponsive’ on Lancaster street

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene on Goodwood Road in Lancaster shortly after 6am yesterday (Sunday, February 4).

A man in his 70s was found unresponsive and taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Police closed the street due to the tragic incident close to the junction of Haydock Road.

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 6.08am this morning (February 4, 2024), following a report of a man being found unresponsive on Goodwood Road in Lancaster.

“The man, who was aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”