News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Pensioner dies after two vehicle collision in market town near Lancaster

Police are investigating a fatal two vehicle collision that occurred on the A683 in Kirkby Lonsdale.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Dec 2023, 09:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision involved a Renault Zoe and a wagon.

The driver of the Renault, an 86-year-old man died following the collision.

The driver of the wagon was uninjured.

Police are appealing for information after a fatal two car collision in Kirkby Lonsdale.Police are appealing for information after a fatal two car collision in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Police are appealing for information after a fatal two car collision in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Most Popular

The collision occurred on December 22 at 9.26am.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can call 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/xBKxc , quoting incident number 45 of December 22 2023.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.