Pensioner dies after two vehicle collision in market town near Lancaster
Police are investigating a fatal two vehicle collision that occurred on the A683 in Kirkby Lonsdale.
The collision involved a Renault Zoe and a wagon.
The driver of the Renault, an 86-year-old man died following the collision.
The driver of the wagon was uninjured.
The collision occurred on December 22 at 9.26am.
Anyone with information relating to this incident can call 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/xBKxc , quoting incident number 45 of December 22 2023.
Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.