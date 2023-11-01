Pensioner arrested on suspicion of racist abuse at Barrow v Morecambe match

Police are investigating an allegation of racist abuse following an incident at the match between Barrow and Morecambe on Halloween.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cumbria Police confirmed a man had been arrested during the game last night.

A police spokesman said: "Police are investigating an incident of a racially aggravated hate crime that occurred during the Barrow AFC V Morecambe FC football match in Barrow tonight (October 31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 4a Public Order Act and remains in police custody.

A 70-year-old man was arrested at the Barrow v Morecambe match in suspicion of racist abuse.

“Any hate related incidents will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

Morecambe Football Club said: “We are aware of an incident that has taken place at this evening's match with Barrow.

“Until full details and understanding of the incident have been made clear, the club will not be making any further comment at this time.

“Morecambe FC stands against all forms of discrimination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrow AFC also issued a statement saying: “We are aware of an allegation of racist abuse being directed at a Barrow AFC staff member during Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at The So Legal Stadium.

“The Club would like to make it absolutely clear that we abhor discrimination in all its forms and will take the strongest action possible, including pursuing life bans, for anyone found guilty of racism.

“We will be conducting a thorough investigation and would appeal to any fans who may have witnessed any discriminatory abuse to please come forward.”