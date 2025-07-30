Patients at Morecambe Bay hospitals score treatment highly in national cancer survey

Cancer patients at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) have scored the care and treatment they received an impressive 9.1 out of 10 overall in the National Cancer Patient Experience Survey.

The National Cancer Patient Experience Survey 2024 is now in its fourteenth year and provides an insight into how patients have found their experience at UHMBT.

Overall, 92% of cancer patients said the whole UHMBT care team worked well together and 92% said the administration of care was very good.

UHMBT saw many increases in its scores compared to the previous survey, for example, the score for the care team reviewing the patient's care plan with them to ensure it was up to date rose from 98% in 2023 to 99% in 2024.

A total of 642 patients responded out of a total of 1,257, resulting in a response rate of 51% for UHMBT.

There were no scores below expected range.

Highlights included the fact that the score for the question relating to family and/or carers being involved as much as the patient wanted them to be in decisions about treatment options rose from 83% in 2023 to 85% in 2024.

Other highlights included the following:

92% of patients felt the administration of care was very good or good against a national score of 88%

82% of patients were offered information about how to get financial help or benefits against a national score of 72%

88% of patients felt the waiting time at clinic or day unit for treatment was about right against a national score of 79%

64% of patients got enough support from community or voluntary services at home against a national score of 53%

50% of patients definitely could get enough emotional support at home after treatment from community or voluntary services against a national score of 34%.

Fiona Macdonald, Lead Cancer Nurse, UHMBT, said: “I wish to extend my sincere thanks to every patient who took the time to complete the survey.

"Our patients’ views and experiences are incredibly important to us, and we are truly grateful for this honest and helpful feedback.

“Hearing directly from our patients helps us understand what we’re doing well and where we need to improve.

"It is encouraging to see that many of our patients felt well supported by our teams.

“These results are a testament to the compassion and commitment of our staff.”

Barry Rigg Head of Patient Experience, UHMBT, said: “Listening to our patients is at the heart of everything we do. The Cancer Patient Experience Survey gives us a vital opportunity to hear directly from those who have experienced our care, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views.

“Every response helps us understand what matters most to our patients - whether that’s feeling listened to, receiving clear information, or being treated with compassion and dignity. These insights are essential in helping us shape services that truly meet people’s needs.”

Dr Caroline Brock, Interim Chief Medical Officer, UHMBT, said: “It is especially encouraging to see our scores exceed national expectations in areas such as emotional support, care coordination, and timely treatment. These results reflect the dedication of our staff across the Trust.

“At the same time, we know there is more to do. Feedback about areas such as long-term side effects is being taken seriously. We are already working with colleagues across the Trust and in the community to ensure that every patient receives the care, information and support they need.”

More information about UHMBT’s cancer services are at https://www.uhmb.nhs.uk/our-services/services/cancer-services and all of the national results are at https://www.ncpes.co.uk/latest-national-results/