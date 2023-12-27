Passengers advised by Avanti West Coast not to travel north of Lancaster due to severe weather

Avanti West Coast are asking people not to travel north of Preston today due to severe weather affecting multiple routes.

The Met Office have issued multiple weather warnings for Scotland today, (December 27).

As a result of the disruption caused by this, Avanti West Coast are asking people not to travel north of Preston.

There is no ticket acceptance in place with other operators due to the severe weather affecting multiple routes.

Lancaster Railway Station.

Customers with tickets for travel today (December 27) between Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow can use those on either Thursday December 28 or Friday December 29.

Destinations north of Preston include Lancaster, Oxenholme Lake District, Penrith, Carlisle, Lockerbie, Motherwell, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

If your journey is delayed or cancelled and you abandon your journey as a result, you can claim a full fee-free refund from your point of purchase.

If you continued with your journey and were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim Delay Repay compensation.