Passenger on train between Lancaster and Preston arrested on suspicion of ‘outraging public decency’
A man has been arrested on suspicion of ‘outraging public decency’ on a train between Lancaster and Preston.
A complaint was made about the man on Friday, February 24 by a female passenger onboard a train between Lancaster and Preston.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “Following a complaint from a female passenger aboard a train between #Lancaster and #Preston yesterday, a male was #arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.
"He has been interviewed and released under investigation as enquiries are ongoing.”
Outraging public decency is an offence when someone does something “lewd, obscene or disgusting in the presence of at least two members of the public”.
British Transport Police advice on what to do if someone is outraging public decency:
*Look away and move away, if you can
*Don't engage directly with the offender
*Try not to show a strong emotional response
*If it's definitely safe to, consider taking a photo of them from a safe distance
*Report it to BTP, if you feel you can
To report an incident on public transport text 61016, call 0800 40 50 40 or report it online.