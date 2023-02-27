Passenger on train between Lancaster and Preston arrested on suspicion of ‘outraging public decency’

A complaint was made about the man on Friday, February 24 by a female passenger onboard a train between Lancaster and Preston.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “Following a complaint from a female passenger aboard a train between #Lancaster and #Preston yesterday, a male was #arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

"He has been interviewed and released under investigation as enquiries are ongoing.”

Northern Train 2022

Outraging public decency is an offence when someone does something “lewd, obscene or disgusting in the presence of at least two members of the public”.

British Transport Police advice on what to do if someone is outraging public decency:

*Look away and move away, if you can

*Don't engage directly with the offender

*Try not to show a strong emotional response

*If it's definitely safe to, consider taking a photo of them from a safe distance

*Report it to BTP, if you feel you can