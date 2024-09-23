Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The passenger of a car involved in a collision on the A684 at Junction 37 on Thursday September 19 has died.

Christine Dale, 77, of Thornton-Cleveleys, was a passenger in the Hyundai involved in a collision with a bus. She died in hospital on Sunday September 22.

The driver of the Hyundai, Rita Thomas, 85, of Thornton-Cleveleys, also died in hospital following the collision on Friday September 20.

The driver of the bus was uninjured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact officers.

Report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it- quoting incident 90 of September 19. You can also phone on 101.