The 80s Day Disco is coming to Lancaster.

If you’re an 80s music fan, here’s your chance to get into the groove under the disco ball and still be home with your feet up before it turns dark?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 80s Day Disco comes to Lancaster at the end of this month giving you the chance to relive your youth with the timeless sounds, infectious beats and electric energy of the decade that changed music forever.

The event lands at Vibe on Saturday August 30 starting at 3pm until 8pm and promises to take you on a five-hour journey through the ultimate 80s playlist — from synth-pop to arena rock, disco grooves to power ballads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect to dance to the biggest hits from icons like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Queen, George Michael, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Tina Turner and many more.

Final release tickets costing £20 or £18 for group packages of 10-plus are available now at https://www.fatsoma.com/e/jtz5cenv/la/mzqb

This event is for over 18s only.