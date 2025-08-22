Party like it's 1985 as 80s Day Disco comes to Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 14:55 BST
The 80s Day Disco is coming to Lancaster.placeholder image
The 80s Day Disco is coming to Lancaster.
If you’re an 80s music fan, here’s your chance to get into the groove under the disco ball and still be home with your feet up before it turns dark?

The 80s Day Disco comes to Lancaster at the end of this month giving you the chance to relive your youth with the timeless sounds, infectious beats and electric energy of the decade that changed music forever.

Most Popular

The event lands at Vibe on Saturday August 30 starting at 3pm until 8pm and promises to take you on a five-hour journey through the ultimate 80s playlist — from synth-pop to arena rock, disco grooves to power ballads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Expect to dance to the biggest hits from icons like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Queen, George Michael, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Tina Turner and many more.

Final release tickets costing £20 or £18 for group packages of 10-plus are available now at https://www.fatsoma.com/e/jtz5cenv/la/mzqb

This event is for over 18s only.

Related topics:LancasterQueenGeorge MichaelPrinceDavid BowieTina Turner
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice