Party like it's 1985 as 80s Day Disco comes to Lancaster
The 80s Day Disco comes to Lancaster at the end of this month giving you the chance to relive your youth with the timeless sounds, infectious beats and electric energy of the decade that changed music forever.
The event lands at Vibe on Saturday August 30 starting at 3pm until 8pm and promises to take you on a five-hour journey through the ultimate 80s playlist — from synth-pop to arena rock, disco grooves to power ballads.
Expect to dance to the biggest hits from icons like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Queen, George Michael, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Tina Turner and many more.
Final release tickets costing £20 or £18 for group packages of 10-plus are available now at https://www.fatsoma.com/e/jtz5cenv/la/mzqb
This event is for over 18s only.