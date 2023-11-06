Party held 100 years to the day since it opened marks Lancaster City Museum centenary

One hundred years to the day since it opened, a celebratory event was held at Lancaster City Museum to mark the milestone.

A special peal of the Priory bells entitled Lancaster Delights could be heard across the city as guests arrived at the party hosted by Lancaster City Council’s Museums Service and the Friends of Lancaster City Museum.

The Friends had also paid for a special cake made by local cake designer, Cate Gardner, which was decorated with images of some of the objects in the museum collections.

The cake was cut by the mayor of Lancaster, Coun Roger Dennison. A century previously – on November 5, 1923 - his predecessor, Alderman James Oglethorpe had officially opened the museum.

Mayor Coun Roger Dennison, chief officer(sustainable growth and regeneration) Jonathan Noad, FOLCM chair Chris Tinmouth, museum development manager, Carolyn Dalton and Coun Sandra Thornberry. Picture: Steve Pendrill Photography

Alderman Oglethorpe’s grandson, Philip Oglethorpe, was also among the invited guests who included people associated with the museum past and present as well as Friends of Lancaster City Museum.

Following some musical entertainment provided by Eleanor Servante and Andy Hornby and his band, they were welcomed by the city council’s museum development manager, Carolyn Dalton, who said: “Right from the start, the council was determined that the museum would be about items of local historical interest and we have tried to keep that vision alive by telling the story of Lancaster and district.”

Originally on the first floor of the former town hall in Market Square, the museum eventually took over the entire building and still features some of the objects first displayed 100 years ago.

The museum continues to collect objects of local interest and has just acquired a token from a First World War projectile factory in Lancaster.

Philip Oglethorpe with a photo of his grandfather who opened the museum. Also pictured are George Howson, the first Friends chair, Anthea Oglethorpe and Andrea Howson. Photo by Steve Pendrill Photography

The mayor was particularly honoured to officially open the centenary event as also being the council’s armed forces champion, he had worked closely with the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum which is housed within the building.

“We have to learn the lessons of history or be doomed to repeat them,” Coun Dennison said.

As the museum entered its second century, Friends chair, Christopher Tinmouth, hoped the milestone would mark a new renaissance for the heritage of Lancaster.

The mayor Coun Roger Dennison cuts the centenary cake with cake designer, Cate Gardner, FOLCM chair Christopher Tinmouth and Coun Sandra Thornberry. Picture by Steve Pendrill Photography

He said: “The City Museum has experienced significant challenges during the course of its 100th birthday year, and throughout it all it has had Friends who have stood by its side, and will continue to be there for it no matter what happens in the next hundred years.”

The museum’s centenary exhibition features 100 objects chosen from its vast collections which are also the subject of a special series of podcasts. People are being invited to vote for their favourite and currently, a model of Morecambe’s Super Swimming Stadium leads the poll.

Coun Sandra Thornberry, a former portfolio holder for museums, said she had voted for the Viking comb, and described the range of items in the collection as ‘tremendous.’