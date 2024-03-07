Party during the day at new Lancaster club event

A Lancaster nightclub and bar is launching a special club so people can party during the day.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:57 GMT
The first ever Daytime Club in Lancaster is on Saturday, March 30 from 3pm-9pm at Vibe nightclub and bar.

There will be two rooms of music from the legendary Lancaster venues Liquid, Toast, Hustle, Lounge and Revolution and a DJ announcement will be coming soon.

Expect the best music from the 90s to the 00s, a 360 degree photo booth, a pizza truck, confetti blasts, and CO2 cannons.

The Daytime Club is coming to Lancaster.The Daytime Club is coming to Lancaster.
The Daytime Club said on Facebook: “We bring you all the best parts of a night out without a late night finish.

“This is the ultimate daytime experience and the only one of its kind in Lancaster.

"Tickets start at £10 or opt for a wristband (£35) that includes 10 drinks.

“£35 ticket drinks choice includes VK, Carlsberg, RedStripe, Strongbow Dark Fruits, House Spirit and Mixer, Glass house wine or prosecco plus soft drinks (including RedBull).”

Grab tickets here: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/8wt9tj6w/the-daytime-club-presents-retro-rewind

