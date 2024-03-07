Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first ever Daytime Club in Lancaster is on Saturday, March 30 from 3pm-9pm at Vibe nightclub and bar.

There will be two rooms of music from the legendary Lancaster venues Liquid, Toast, Hustle, Lounge and Revolution and a DJ announcement will be coming soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect the best music from the 90s to the 00s, a 360 degree photo booth, a pizza truck, confetti blasts, and CO2 cannons.

The Daytime Club is coming to Lancaster.

The Daytime Club said on Facebook: “We bring you all the best parts of a night out without a late night finish.

“This is the ultimate daytime experience and the only one of its kind in Lancaster.

"Tickets start at £10 or opt for a wristband (£35) that includes 10 drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“£35 ticket drinks choice includes VK, Carlsberg, RedStripe, Strongbow Dark Fruits, House Spirit and Mixer, Glass house wine or prosecco plus soft drinks (including RedBull).”