Party during the day at new Lancaster club event
The first ever Daytime Club in Lancaster is on Saturday, March 30 from 3pm-9pm at Vibe nightclub and bar.
There will be two rooms of music from the legendary Lancaster venues Liquid, Toast, Hustle, Lounge and Revolution and a DJ announcement will be coming soon.
Expect the best music from the 90s to the 00s, a 360 degree photo booth, a pizza truck, confetti blasts, and CO2 cannons.
The Daytime Club said on Facebook: “We bring you all the best parts of a night out without a late night finish.
“This is the ultimate daytime experience and the only one of its kind in Lancaster.
"Tickets start at £10 or opt for a wristband (£35) that includes 10 drinks.
“£35 ticket drinks choice includes VK, Carlsberg, RedStripe, Strongbow Dark Fruits, House Spirit and Mixer, Glass house wine or prosecco plus soft drinks (including RedBull).”
Grab tickets here: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/8wt9tj6w/the-daytime-club-presents-retro-rewind