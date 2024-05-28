Part of road collapses near popular bikers haunt, Devil's Bridge at Kirkby Lonsdale
People are being asked to avoid a popular meeting place for bikers after part of a road collapsed, reports the BBC.
Cumbria Police is urging people to avoid Devil's Bridge in Kirkby Lonsdale as the A683 is closed between there and the A65.
United Utilities and Westmorland and Furness Council were at the scene on Sunday but it is not known how long the repairs will take.
The A65 has not been affected, Cumbria Police said.
Pictures show exposed pipework in the hole in the road.