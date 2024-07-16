Parks in Lancaster and Morecambe keep their Green Flag status for 2024
Flags are flying high at Happy Mount Park, Regent Park and Torrisholme Cemetery in Morecambe, as well as at Williamson Park and Ryelands Park in Lancaster – who have all retained the longstanding accolade.
A Green Flag flying overhead is a sign to visitors that the park boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained, well managed and has excellent facilities. The scheme is managed by Keep Britain Tidy.
“Parks and open spaces play an important role in supporting the health and wellbeing of local communities and we are absolutely delighted to receive these awards,” said Coun Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services.
“It is a tremendous achievement and recognises that local people and visitors are benefiting from green spaces of the very highest quality.
“My thanks go out to all the council staff, the Friends groups and everyone else who has been involved in ensuring all our parks and open spaces are maintained to a very high standard for the enjoyment and benefit of the community.”