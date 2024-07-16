Parks in Lancaster and Morecambe keep their Green Flag status for 2024

Happy Mount Park in Morecambe has retained its green Flag status for 2024.

Parks and public spaces in Lancaster and Morecambe have kept their coveted Green Flag status for 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flags are flying high at Happy Mount Park, Regent Park and Torrisholme Cemetery in Morecambe, as well as at Williamson Park and Ryelands Park in Lancaster – who have all retained the longstanding accolade.

A Green Flag flying overhead is a sign to visitors that the park boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained, well managed and has excellent facilities. The scheme is managed by Keep Britain Tidy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parks and open spaces play an important role in supporting the health and wellbeing of local communities and we are absolutely delighted to receive these awards,” said Coun Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services.

“It is a tremendous achievement and recognises that local people and visitors are benefiting from green spaces of the very highest quality.

“My thanks go out to all the council staff, the Friends groups and everyone else who has been involved in ensuring all our parks and open spaces are maintained to a very high standard for the enjoyment and benefit of the community.”

If you would like to contribute towards the upkeep of your local park, you can visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/friends-of-parks