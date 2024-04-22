Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rescue crews found the man near Ribblehead, near Ingleton, at 2.10pm on Saturday afternoon, April 20, after they were alerted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

They've said 'there was nothing to suggest a crash'.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A paraglider died after suffering a medical episode near Ribblehead, near Ingleton on Saturday. Picture from Google Street View.

The Caving Rescue Organisation issued the following statement on Facebook: “Whilst concluding the previous incident at Malham the Team were alerted again by Yorkshire Ambulance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service (YAS) to assist with a potentially serious incident involving a paraglider near to Ribblehead.

"A number of other emergency services were also attending.

"One of our vehicles, with advanced medical personnel on board was redirected from Malham and a Duty Controller was also sent to the scene.

"Other members were called to our Depot to await developments.

"On arrival at the scene a large number of emergency service personnel and resources were present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It appeared that the man in question had suffered a medical episode following his flight.

"There was nothing to suggest a crash. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our members assisted in recovering him to an ambulance nearby and the Team was stood down. A very sad end to our day.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends, and with all our friends and colleagues in the local paragliding community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carnforth fire station firefighters said on Facebook that they were alerted on Saturday to assist North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.