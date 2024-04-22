Paraglider dies following flight near North Yorkshire village

A paraglider died following a flight in the Yorkshire Dales.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rescue crews found the man near Ribblehead, near Ingleton, at 2.10pm on Saturday afternoon, April 20, after they were alerted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

They've said 'there was nothing to suggest a crash'.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A paraglider died after suffering a medical episode near Ribblehead, near Ingleton on Saturday. Picture from Google Street View.A paraglider died after suffering a medical episode near Ribblehead, near Ingleton on Saturday. Picture from Google Street View.
A paraglider died after suffering a medical episode near Ribblehead, near Ingleton on Saturday. Picture from Google Street View.

The Caving Rescue Organisation issued the following statement on Facebook: “Whilst concluding the previous incident at Malham the Team were alerted again by Yorkshire Ambulance

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Service (YAS) to assist with a potentially serious incident involving a paraglider near to Ribblehead.

"A number of other emergency services were also attending.

"One of our vehicles, with advanced medical personnel on board was redirected from Malham and a Duty Controller was also sent to the scene.

"Other members were called to our Depot to await developments.

"On arrival at the scene a large number of emergency service personnel and resources were present.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It appeared that the man in question had suffered a medical episode following his flight.

"There was nothing to suggest a crash. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our members assisted in recovering him to an ambulance nearby and the Team was stood down. A very sad end to our day.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends, and with all our friends and colleagues in the local paragliding community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carnforth fire station firefighters said on Facebook that they were alerted on Saturday to assist North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They were paged to a paraglider who had crashed near to Ribblehead Viaduct near Chapel-le-Dale, but as they approached Ingleton were no longer required at the incident.

Related topics:North YorkshireYorkshire DalesFacebookYorkshire Ambulance Service