Pancake Day: Lancaster food company shares its recipe for perfect pancakes

But do you know how to make the perfect pancake?

A Lancaster University student’s food business has revealed what it thinks is the secret to the best pancakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Eid’s wonky food subscription service, Earth & Wheat, conducted a special poll for Shrove Tuesday to find out the UK’s favourite pancake topping.

Lancaster University student, James Eid.

The poll revealed that Brits still think classic lemon and sugar is flipping marvellous after voting it as the nation’s favourite topping on Pancake Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weird and wonderful topping ideas this year included banoffee spread, coconut caramel cheesecake drizzle and hot cross bun sauce.

However no other topping could stack up to lemon and sugar pancakes according to Instragram users as it took 56% of the vote on 5,506 ahead of chocolate spread on 2,204 (22%), maple syrup and bacon on 1,156 (17%) and jam and cream 226 (2%) making up the top four.

The Brits’ favourite recipe is zingy and fun and easy to make with only seven ingredients needed – plain flour, eggs, milk, salt, sunflower or vegetable oil, lemon wedges and caster sugar.

Earth & Wheat’s social media resident chef James Strawbridge has given advice on how to make the perfect pancake. He said: “Pancakes are easy to make so everyone can have a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Simply put 100g plain flour, two large eggs, 300ml milk, one tablespoon of sunflower or vegetable oil and a pinch of salt into big jug and then whisk to a smooth batter.

“Then set a medium-sized frying pan over a medium heat and carefully wipe it with some oiled kitchen paper. Once hot, cook your pancakes for one minute on each side until golden. Lastly, serve with lemon wedges and caster sugar and enjoy!”

Why do we have Pancake Day?