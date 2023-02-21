Pancake Day: Lancaster food company shares its recipe for perfect pancakes
It’s Pancake Day and many of you will be lining up the ingredients to make this sweet treat tonight.
But do you know how to make the perfect pancake?
A Lancaster University student’s food business has revealed what it thinks is the secret to the best pancakes.
James Eid’s wonky food subscription service, Earth & Wheat, conducted a special poll for Shrove Tuesday to find out the UK’s favourite pancake topping.
The poll revealed that Brits still think classic lemon and sugar is flipping marvellous after voting it as the nation’s favourite topping on Pancake Day.
Weird and wonderful topping ideas this year included banoffee spread, coconut caramel cheesecake drizzle and hot cross bun sauce.
However no other topping could stack up to lemon and sugar pancakes according to Instragram users as it took 56% of the vote on 5,506 ahead of chocolate spread on 2,204 (22%), maple syrup and bacon on 1,156 (17%) and jam and cream 226 (2%) making up the top four.
The Brits’ favourite recipe is zingy and fun and easy to make with only seven ingredients needed – plain flour, eggs, milk, salt, sunflower or vegetable oil, lemon wedges and caster sugar.
Earth & Wheat’s social media resident chef James Strawbridge has given advice on how to make the perfect pancake. He said: “Pancakes are easy to make so everyone can have a go.
"Simply put 100g plain flour, two large eggs, 300ml milk, one tablespoon of sunflower or vegetable oil and a pinch of salt into big jug and then whisk to a smooth batter.
“Then set a medium-sized frying pan over a medium heat and carefully wipe it with some oiled kitchen paper. Once hot, cook your pancakes for one minute on each side until golden. Lastly, serve with lemon wedges and caster sugar and enjoy!”
Why do we have Pancake Day?
Shrove Tuesday, Pancake Tuesday or Pancake Day is the day before Ash Wednesday (the first day of Lent), observed in many Christian countries through participating in confession and absolution, the ritual burning of the previous year's Holy Week palms, finalising one's Lenten sacrifice, as well as eating pancakes and other sweets.