Owners of popular ice cream parlour set to open new bistro in Garstang
Hugo’s Ice Cream Parlour and Cafe at Forton have announced on their Facebook page that Hugo’s Bistro will be opening in Garstang this Thursday, (July 4).
The bistro will be opening in time for the Garstang Scarecrow Festival which takes place on July 5, 6 and 7.
The team have had two soft opening sessions at the weekend and are now in a position to take bookings for the bistro which will be opening Thursday to Sunday, noon until 9.30pm.
A spokesperson for Hugo’s Bistro Garstang said: “We will be serving a nibbles menu, a lunchtime menu of toasties, paninis, sandwiches and salads then once we get to teatime we will switch to a menu of small plates and grazing plates.
“We will have some delicious Wallings ice cream desserts and we also plan to offer afternoon teas as well.
“We are licensed for those dining with us.
"We know you are all behind us and we thank you so so much and look forward to welcoming you to Hugo’s Bistro very soon helping us develop our dream.”
The new bistro will be on Bridge Street in Garstang and opens this Thursday, (July 4).
Email [email protected] or visit https://www.hugosbistro.co.uk/