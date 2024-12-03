The team behind an award winning gelato business from Morecambe have recently opened their second store in Lancaster.

Miogelato, based on the Promenade in Morecambe, have been producing their gelato in the town since 2016, and have just opened another shop on New Street, next to Journey Social.

David Waddington, owner of Miogelato, also has a long-standing restaurant in the district too - Miaitalia pizzeria opened in 2013 in Bolton-le-Sands, before relocating to Morecambe in 2022.

Formerly ‘Fabrix’, David and team spent five weeks preparing the New Street premises before opening on the first of November.

The new Miogelato in New Street, Lancaster.

“We’re delighted to have joined a fantastic business community in Lancaster, and have been made very welcome by other businesses and customers alike,” said David.

"It’s been great to meet lots of new people, as well as see many of our Morecambe customers visiting too”.

Miogelato is open seven days a week, serving 24 flavours of their gelato, including several dairy free/vegan suitable flavours. Alongside the gelato, they’re serving a range of hot and cold drinks and nibbles to accompany.

Their gelato flavour range has been a firm favourite for several years now in Morecambe, with Italian classics such as Tiramisu and Pistachio, traditional staples Raspberry Ripple and Mint Chocolate Chip - to more unusual flavours like Fresh Basil, and Apple and Fennel sorbet.

Gelato does have distinct differences to traditional ice cream in how it’s made – and is known for its incredible flavour. It’s also lower in fat, so is lighter and healthier!

David added: “We are incredibly proud of our gelato range and look forward to welcoming lots of people through the door who haven’t yet tried it. It’s a great atmosphere in Lancaster and there are a great deal of events at this time of year, so we’re really pleased to be here and ready to serve.”

The shop is open late on Friday and Saturday, serving until 7pm, and will also be opening late on Thursdays in December, as part of the city’s late night shopping experience.

As well as in store, Miogelato is available on JustEat with deliveries across Lancaster.