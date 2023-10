Over 80 pubs, cafes and restaurants in Lancaster and Morecambe recommended by readers as a great place to take your dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We posed this question earlier this week on our Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook pages and we were inundated with your replies.

From your responses, it’s obvious the Lancaster and Morecambe district has an overwhelming number of venues where dogs are welcomed with open arms.

We ourselves were surprised at just how many local cafes, pubs and restaurants pride themselves on being dog friendly.

The Bellflower at Garstang won the Best Pub for Dogs trophy at the Great British Pub of the Year Awards in 2022 and 2023.

So for all the dog owners who prefer a drink or bite to eat with their furry friend in tow, here’s a list of all the venues our readers highlighted.

There are sure to be some you weren’t aware of and after all, it’s always fun to try somewhere new.

Pubs

Kings Arms, Marine Road East, Morecambe

Suzi James posted this picture on our Facebook page of Shark having a lovely time in The Station in Morecambe.

The Borough, Dalton Square, Lancaster

The Station Hotel, Hornby Road, Caton

The Dalton Arms, Ten Row, Glasson Dock

Merchants, Castle Hill, Lancaster

Helen Ashton posted this picture on our Lancaster Guardian Facebook page with the words, "The Borough is THE best place for our special friends."

Hurley Flyer, Westgate, Morecambe

The Station Promenade, Marine Road West, Morecambe

Little Bare, Princes Crescent, Bare, Morecambe

John O’Gaunt, Market Street, Lancaster

Wagon & Horses, St George’s Quay, Lancaster

The Stork Hotel, Corricks Lane, Conder Green

Ship Hotel, Main Street, Overton

Coffeys, Lancaster Road, Morecambe

The Dog & Partridge, Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe

White Cross, Quarry Road, Lancaster

Water Witch, Canal Towpath, Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster

The Royal, Main Street, Heysham

The Golden Ball (Snatchems), Lancaster Road, Morecambe

The Three Mariners, St George’s Quay, Lancaster

The Royal, Main Road, Bolton-le Sands

The Hest Bank, Hest Bank Lane, Hest Bank

Morecambe Hotel, Lord Street, Morecambe

Royal Bar and Shaker, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

The Greyhound, Low Road, Halton

Penny Bank, Penny Street, Lancaster

The George and Dragon, St George’s Quay, Lancaster

Cannabrew taproom, Galgate Mill, Lancaster

The Jailor's Barrel, Market Street, Lancaster

Pier Hotel, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Golden Lion, Moor Lane, Lancaster

Eric Bartholomew, Euston Road, Morecambe

The Crossing, Coastal Road, Hest Bank

Kanteena, Brewery Lane, Lancaster

The Chieftain, Pedder Street, Morecambe

The Masons, Queen Street, Morecambe

Pendle Witch, Penny Street, Lancaster

The Gregson, Moor Gate, Lancaster

The Midland Rotunda Bar, Marine Road West, Morecambe

The York, Lancaster Road, Morecambe

The Park, St Oswald Street, Lancaster

Staggered Inn, Market Street, Lancaster

The Bellflower, Parkside Lane, Garstang

Cafes

Lewis’s Ice Cream & Coffee Shop, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Half Moon Bay Cafe, Smithy Lane, Heysham

Journey Social, New Street, Lancaster

Pier Hotel, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

The Beach Cafe, Marine Road West, Heysham

Afters Dessert Parlour, Lunesdale House, Euston Road, Morecambe

Hornby Tea Rooms, Main Street, Hornby

Atkinsons, China Street, Lancaster

The Quayside at Glasson Dock

New England Tea Room, New England Caravan Park, Capernwray Road, Capernwray

The Red Door Cafe, Church Brow, Halton

Brew Me Sunshine, Victoria Street, Morecambe

Archers Cafe, Red Bank Farm, Carnforth – outdoor area with a canopy

Cafe of Eden, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Holm Coffee, King Street, Lancaster

Tracy’s Homemade Pies and Cakes, Main Street, Heysham

The Cornish Bakery, Penny Street, Lancaster

DAM Good Coffee Shop, Penny Street, Lancaster

The Bay Double Bubble, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Gregson Centre, Moor Gate, Lancaster

Caffe Nero, Market Street, Lancaster

Pavilion Cafe, Williamson Park, Lancaster

Hugo's Ice Cream Parlour and Cafe, Lancaster Road, Forton

Animal Care Tea Room, Blea Tran Road, Lancaster

The Sandwich Bar, Queen Street, Morecambe

MPC Sanctuary, Queen Street, Morecambe

Rita’s Cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Bay View Garden Centre, Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands – in the heated outdoor patio area

Caffe Nero, Market Street, Lancaster

Old School Brewery, Holly Bank, Crag Road, Warton

Herbarium, Great John Street, Lancaster

Ashton Garden Centre, Ashton Road, Lancaster

Morecambe Festival Market cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Ruby’s of Morecambe, Marine Road West, Morecambe

Restaurants

The Quarterhouse, Moor Lane, Lancaster

Gallico Lounge, Market Street, Lancaster

Bier & Twist, Market Street, Lancaster

Lancaster House Hotel, Green Lane, Ellel

Toll House Inn, Penny Street, Lancaster

The Cornerhouse, New Street, Lancaster

The Mad Hunter in Morecambe at The Pavilion, The Crescent, Morecambe

Greaves Park Hotel, Greaves Park, Bowerham Road, Lancaster

Quite Simply French, St George’s Quay, Lancaster – they have one dog friendly table so check and book your pooch in advance