Over 320 Lancaster residents access debt 'breathing space' scheme as cost of living crisis continues

A total of 322 people in Lancaster have accessed the government’s new Breathing Space scheme since it launched in May 2021, according to new official figures.

National Debtline – which is one of the free debt advice charities able to register people who are eligible for Breathing Space – is urging more people to seek advice as the cost of living crisis continues.

Breathing Space – also known as the Debt Respite Scheme – gives eligible people who contact debt advice services like National Debtline the time to seek advice and start to find a safe route out of debt, without being subject to creditor collection and enforcement activity.

The scheme was launched in 2021 and provides up to 60 days protection, and pauses any additional charges or interest for that period.

Market Street, Lancaster City Centre. 322 Lancaster residents access new ‘Breathing Space’ scheme set up by the government. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

In the last year, National Debtline has helped 109 people in Lancaster tackle their debts, including through the new Breathing Space scheme.

To mark ‘Talk Money Week’, the charity-run service is urging Lancaster residents who are worried about their finances to contact their debt advisers for free, independent advice as soon as possible.

Seeking advice has a positive, long-term impact, with, nine in ten National Debtline callers reporting that their debts reduce or stabilise – and seven in ten seeing a positive impact on their emotional and mental wellbeing.

David Cheadle, acting chief executive of National Debtline’s parent charity, the Money Advice Trust, said: “The cost of living crisis has had a huge impact on household finances and people in Lancaster and right across the North West are struggling to cope.

"In the last 12 months alone, National Debtline advisers helped 109 people in Lancaster through our free phone service – including registering people who are eligible for the government’s new Breathing Space scheme.

“But we know there are many more people who are struggling alone – and no one should have to do that.

“Everyone’s situation is different, and even if you aren’t eligible for this particular scheme, our expert advisers can help find the best option for you.”

