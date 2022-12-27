Over 250 people took part in the annual Boxing Day Dip raising over £4k for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

Experienced wild swimmers took to the sea in wetsuits, some braved it in swimwear, while many others were sponsored to do the Dip in fancy dress.

More people than ever got in the sea in the name of a good cause, 254 this year, and were blessed with sunshine as they braved the cold water and icy winds.

Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager, St John's Hospice, in Lancaster, said: "We're so happy to see everyone here - lots of new and familiar faces, including St John's nurses and even our CEO! Our amazing community is so dedicated to supporting their local hospice, and what a great refresh they've had after Christmas!

“I want to thank all our amazing volunteers, SCH Hire, photographers Keith Douglas and Jamie Buttershaw, the RNLI and Morecambe Sailing Club for helping us with this event, and making sure everyone was safe in the sea.

"We've had so much fun and I hope all our swimmers, dippers and everyone who came along to watch has too. At the moment the total money raised is £4,300, with money still coming in! We're looking forward to lots of new and exciting events in 2023.”

