Over 250 knives recovered across Lancaster and Morecambe, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre during week of action

Last week (November 13-19) saw the return of the national week-long initiative to tackle knife crime, Operation Sceptre.

Officers from West Division, which covers the areas of Blackpool, Fylde, Lancaster and Morecambe and Wyre, carried out a range of both operational and proactive engagement work throughout the week.

Activity included:

*Five weapon sweeps, some involving the help of local college students.

Some of the knives handed in to Morecambe police as part of Operation Sceptre. Picture from Lancashire Police.

*Emptying of the divisions seven knife bins, in which 280 knives were recovered.

*Proactive stop searches, including the use of a knife arch at Blackpool North Train Station.

*13 community meetings and education events.

*16 school presentations.

British Transport Police's PD Ash at Blackpool North Train Station. Picture from Lancashire Police.

*20 retailer visits, in which three stores failed a test purchase. They were issued with a warning and will be revisited in the future to ensure they are complying with legislation.

Sergeant Dan Whitaker, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network, said: “Our second Operation Sceptre of the year has been a success, as is always the case for us in West Division!

“Public engagement is key for this operation, as knife crime is an important topic for our communities. We’re pleased to see the public working with us to dispose of knives safely, and spread awareness of the laws surrounding them.

“Op Sceptre holds an important message, and we will continue the work to make West Division a safe place to be. I’d encourage people to make themselves familiar with their local knife bins, and to report any information regarding knife crime to us.”

Young people from Blackpool and Sixth Form College conducting a knife sweep. Picture from Lancashire Police.

You can find your local knife bins at:

Lancaster

Under Carlisle Bridge, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2RX

Morecambe

Near youth centre, Central Drive, Morecambe, LA4 4DE

You can report by calling 101, reporting online or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.