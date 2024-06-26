‘Outstandingly ugly’ camera on pole at Morecambe Bay beauty spot must be taken down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for car park camera equipment, erected without permission, which captures registration numbers of cars at a protected Morecambe Bay beauty spot, has been rejected.

The retrospective application for a five metre-high pole with camera and light equipment at The Shore car park in Shore Road, Silverdale, was refused by Lancaster City Council’s planning committee this week.

Lancaster planning officers had recommended approval of the application but councillors had to decide.

Sarah Fishwick, an objector who is a former councillor, said: “This is the most protected site in the Morecambe Bay area. The signs are too high, people cannot read them and they include tide information which is wrong. There are so many issues. Information says it is private land but there is access across the bay. There is no information about the grace period before you get fined. No information about the other parts of land. You might go to Grange [over Sands] or other places? It’s insufficient.”

Sarah Fishwick, objector to the Silverdale Shore Road car park camera equipment pole and signs. Image: Robbie MacDonald LDRS.

Planning officer Mark Jackson said developments in such areas should be sensitive and minimise any impact.

Lib-Dem Councillor Alan Greenwell said: “This is outstandingly ugly. Truly awful. There was an honesty box but some say it did not work. Am I right in understanding a number of people have been fined for not using the app properly?”

He added: “It has removed overnight noise because there’s a £100 fine if you stay overnight. Removal of noise is a positive. However, this is a beautiful place and the camera gear is really threatening.

“The app is an integral part. If you are visiting for the first time, you’ve got to be confident with a phone and app installation to register and pay. People are instead parking on Shore Road including on pavements near residents. On balance, I’m strongly against this but I’m sympathetic to people who now have more peaceful weekends.”

Paul Tynan. Photo from Lancaster City Council.

Green Coun Paul Tynan said: “This camera pole is an eyesore. This is a place of natural beauty. This is an ugly, oppressive structure. They might as well put some barbed wire there too.”