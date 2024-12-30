Our pictures capture families having fun at Lancaster On Ice this Christmas

And with the open air ice rink remaining in Dalton Square until January 5, many more will also be looking forward to a spin around the rink.
Our photographer Michelle Adamson paid a visit and captured these photos of families and friends of all ages enjoying some time on the ice.
