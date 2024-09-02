Our girl is in the air! Lancaster University graduate Alex who has days to live is on her way home to Peru
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alexandra Angeles Caycho, who graduated in July with a first class degree in Fine Art and Design, has pancreatic cancer and wanted to get home to Peru to spend her final days with her family.
Friends launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise the £150,000 needed to fly her home which surpassed its target within days – with the total currently standing at almost £161,000.
And yesterday (September 1), Alex set off on her journey back to her Peruvian home.
“Our girl is in the air!!” posted friend Katie Cherry on the GoFundMe page. “One stop down and three more to go! We are all of thinking of you Alex.
"This would not be possible without every single one of you. Thank you.”
Alex was diagnosed with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer on March 17 2023 aged 20, which doctors told her was almost impossible for someone of her age to have.
She has since gone through extensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy, along with numerous hospital stays.
She received news last week that her cancer has spread and grown, and that there is nothing more that the doctors can do, giving her a time frame of days to weeks.
On the GoFundMe page, Alex wrote: “My last wish is to return to Peru, to be with my family in the place where I grew up, where I have so many happy memories."
Going forward, any further donations to the appeal will contribute to GoFundMe fees, funeral costs, unexpected costs and making sure Alex is as comfortable as possible in Peru.
You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/5qk57-help-alex-travel-the-world