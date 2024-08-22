Organisers call off Morecambe park family fun weekend
Happy Mount Park in Morecambe was due to host a weekend of family fun filled with children's activities, rides, inflatables, and a huge selection of trade stalls.
But with bad weather forecast for the weekend, organisers have decided to postpone it.
Morecambe Event Co said on their Facebook page: “Unfortunately with the horrendous weather we are currently getting in Morecambe, we have had to make the decision to postpone this weekend’s event at Happy Mount Park.
“With heavy rain and extremely heavy winds forecast it would not be feasible to proceed.
“We will have the rescheduled dates arranged within the next week or so.
“We look forward to seeing you all at Happy Mount Park in due course, and when the weather has improved.”